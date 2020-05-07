The Pandemic's Toll on Agriculture and Farmers

We continue our series of conversations with instructors who will lead classes in this month's forum presented by the University of Arkansas Honors College about the pandemic. Today, we talk with Jennie Popp, the associate dean of the Honors College and professor of agricultural economics and business, about the immediate and long-term effects of the pandemic on agriculture. The Pandemic forum will take place May 11 through 22. The Honors College will provide free public access to the forum by posting a recording of each class online.