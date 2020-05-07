Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

The Pandemic's Toll on Agriculture and Farmers

By 1 hour ago
  • Jennie Popp is the the associate dean of the University of Arkansas Honors College and professor of agricultural economics and business.
We continue our series of conversations with instructors who will lead classes in this month's forum presented by the University of Arkansas Honors College about the pandemic. Today, we talk with Jennie Popp, the associate dean of the Honors College and professor of agricultural economics and business, about the immediate and long-term effects of the pandemic on agriculture. The Pandemic forum will take place May 11 through 22. The Honors College will provide free public access to the forum by posting a recording of each class online.

University of Arkansas Honors College
University of Arkansas
Coronavirus
COVID-19

A team of University of Arkansas professors has received a $185,000 Rapid Response Research grant from the National Science Foundation to study fear as communites around the country experience rapid economic and social upheaval during the coronavirus pandemic. The group is working to better understand how these changes and the resulting underlying fear are impacting society's collective social and psychological well being.