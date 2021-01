In part two of our report, we learn more about the CDC team's investigation into why a disproportionate number of Marshallese migrants in Arkansas have been sickened or died from COVID-19. Marshallese physician, Dr. Sheldon Riklon, who helped guide the study, and Republic of the Marshall Islands Secretary of Health and Human Services Jack Neidenthal provide cultural context and reaction to the findings. For the full report from the CDC, click here.