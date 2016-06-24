Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Voucher Program Supports Homeless Vets
Published June 24, 2016 at 1:20 PM CDT
courtesy
/
Veterans Administration
The
Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks helps homeless vets find housing through a government-funded voucher program. When the vouchers have all been assigned, the VA continues to assist vets with other options such as transitional housing.
MUSIC: "Stoney Creek" The Stanley Brothers
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has directed all 150 U.S. veteran health care facilities to establish advisory councils, for veterans to intercede…
The public/military partnership helps individuals across a wide spectrum manage chronic health conditions--one of ten pilot projects like it in the…
The new parking deck at the Veterans Health Care Center System of the Ozarks opened today. The project cost more than twelve-million dollars.
Yesterday, the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks hosted a media round table. Conversations surrounded a patient centered model of care introduce…
Tuesday morning, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, in conjunction with the Fayetteville Vet Center, hosted a packed and very emotional 50th…