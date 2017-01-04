© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Medical Marijuana in Arkansas in 2017

KUAF | By Roby Brock
Published January 4, 2017 at 1:30 PM CST
Roby Brock with our partner Talk Business and Politics asks Rex Nelson and Skip Rutherford for thoughts about the legislature as lawmakers prepare for the regular session. Taxes and medical marijuana are two topics waiting for legislators.

MUSIC: "Jeeper Creeper" Sinkane

Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
