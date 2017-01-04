Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Medical Marijuana in Arkansas in 2017
Published January 4, 2017 at 1:30 PM CST
courtesy
/
Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock with our partner
Talk Business and Politics asks Rex Nelson and Skip Rutherford for thoughts about the legislature as lawmakers prepare for the regular session. Taxes and medical marijuana are two topics waiting for legislators.
MUSIC: "Jeeper Creeper" Sinkane
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
