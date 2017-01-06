© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Changes at Walmart, Retail

KUAF | By Michael Tilley
Published January 6, 2017 at 8:47 PM CST
Talk Business & Politics

Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics discusses a change at Sam's announced today and an acquisition by Walmart announced this week. Plus unemployment numbers and the possible end to GIF in Arkansas.

MUSIC: "Money for Nothing" the On'Neill Brothers

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
