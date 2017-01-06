Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Changes at Walmart, Retail
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published January 6, 2017 at 8:47 PM CST
courtesy
/
Talk Business & Politics
Michael Tilley from
Talk Business and Politics discusses a change at Sam's announced today and an acquisition by Walmart announced this week. Plus unemployment numbers and the possible end to GIF in Arkansas.
MUSIC: "Money for Nothing" the On'Neill Brothers
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Cindy Gillespie, the Executive Director of the Arkansas Department of Human Services, talks with Roby Brock from our content partner Talk Business and…
Michael Tilley, from Talk Business and Politics, explains 2016 was another record year for city sales tax numbers in northwest Arkansas. He also talks…
Roby Brock, with our content partner Talk Business and Politics, talks to a pair of political observers about what to expect for the Arkansas Works plan…
Roby Brock from our content partner Talk Business and Politics asks Rex Nelson and Skip Rutherford about some of the biggest political stories of 2016 and…
Roby Brock with our partner Talk Business and Politics asks Rex Nelson and Skip Rutherford for thoughts about the legislature as lawmakers prepare for the…