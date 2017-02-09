Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
New Higher Ed Funding Law
KUAF |
By KUAR News
Published February 9, 2017 at 12:21 PM CST
Governor Asa Hutchinson signed into law a new formula for providing higher education funding in Arkansas.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
