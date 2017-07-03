Ark. Among Ten States Seeking to Terminate Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has joined nine state attorneys general and the Governor of Idaho asking U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. DACA, instituted in 2012 by President Barack Obama, has conferred temporary legal status to nearly one million immigrant youth brought unlawfully into the United States by their parents or guardians.
