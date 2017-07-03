© 2022 KUAF
Ark. Among Ten States Seeking to Terminate Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 3, 2017 at 12:34 PM CDT
Mireya Reith, founding executive director of the Arkansas United Community Coalition at an immigration prayer vigil in Fayetteville last winter.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has joined nine state attorneys general and the Governor of Idaho asking U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. DACA, instituted in 2012 by President Barack Obama, has conferred temporary legal status to nearly one million immigrant youth brought unlawfully into the United States by their parents or guardians.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
