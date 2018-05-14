Housing NWA Initiative Culminates with Design Competition

The Housing Northwest Arkansas initiative culminated last week with the announcement of the winners of a professional design competition. The initiative, led by the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas, also included a design studio for students and a housing symposium for the community. More than two dozen architecture firms from around the world entered their designs for attainable housing for five sites near downtown Bentonville. While the competition did not guarantee their designs will be built, a reception May 10 at The Record in Bentonville was aimed at introducing the winning architects to local realtors, developers and bankers, who could potentially facilitate turning the designs into reality.