Housing NWA Initiative Culminates with Design Competition
1 of 8
The winning architects and those who received jury commendations stand with Dean Peter MacKeith during a reception at The Record.
COURTESY
2 of 8
5468796 Architects of Winnipeg, Canada won the design competition for Site 3, a five-acre plot of land at SE 14th Street and SW A Street.
COURTESY
3 of 8
Bucholz McEvoy Architects of Dublin, Ireland won a jury commendation for Site 4, a five-acre plot of land at John Deshields Boulevard and Central Avenue.
COURTESY
4 of 8
Digsau of Philadelphia won the design competition for Site 1, a block of SE 3rd Street near Town Branch Creek.
COURTESY
5 of 8
Kevin Daly Architects of Los Angeles won the design competition for Site 2, a five-acre plot of land at SE 8th Street and SE E Street.
COURTESY
6 of 8
Merge Architects of Boston won the design competition for Site 5, a five-acre plot of land on Central Avenue near Memorial Park.
COURTESY
7 of 8
PAU Studio of New York also won a jury commendation for Site 4.
COURTESY
8 of 8
Works Progress Architecture from Portland, Oregon won the overall jury commendation for their design for Site 5.
COURTESY
The Housing Northwest Arkansas initiative culminated last week with the announcement of the winners of a professional design competition. The initiative, led by the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas, also included a design studio for students and a housing symposium for the community. More than two dozen architecture firms from around the world entered their designs for attainable housing for five sites near downtown Bentonville. While the competition did not guarantee their designs will be built, a reception May 10 at The Record in Bentonville was aimed at introducing the winning architects to local realtors, developers and bankers, who could potentially facilitate turning the designs into reality.