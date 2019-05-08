Mothers' Day Weekend Offers Musical Variety
The approaching weekend of live music brings with it opportunities to see apocalyptic pop, modern rock, red dirt country, some special Mothers' Day concerts and more.
Thursday, May 9
- Dub Peveau, Chenoa Summers, Elephanton, Honey Collective at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- Austin Calvillo duo at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 8 p.m.
Friday, May 10
- Becky Adams at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Hosty at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Layers of Pink at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- Melody Pond at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- KALO, Leah and the Mojo Doctors at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $20 adv, $25 day of, 8 p.m.
- Willi Carlisle at The Nines (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Something Better at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Dominic B. Roy, Sarah Loethen at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 8 p.m.
- Deltaphonic at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Jackson Jennings 5 at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Paper Anthem, Rocket Coma at The Aud (Eureka Springs) - $10, 8 p.m.
- Kris Lager Band at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 9 p.m.
- Jason Boland and the Stragglers at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - $25 to $30, increase $5 day of, 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 11
- Goose at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 9 p.m.
- Claw Marks American, Judason Void, TV Preacher at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers at Mojo's Pints and Pies (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Trashcan Bandits at Wright's Barbecue (Johnson) - 11:30 a.m.
- Tim Easton, Kalyn Fay at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - $10, 7 p.m.
- Melody Pond at Moonbroch Brewing Co. (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Cody Nielsen at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Kris Lager Band at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Willi Carlisle at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10, 6:30 p.m.
- Flipoff Pirates at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Sunday, May 12
- Bayard Blain and Friends at Fayetteivlle Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- John Two-Hawks at The Aud (Eureka Springs) - $12, 2 p.m.
- Rebecca Patek at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 2 p.m.