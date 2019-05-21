Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Senator's Remarks Leave Columnist Puzzled
Published May 21, 2019 at 1:55 PM CDT
Arkansas U.S. Senator Tom Cotton
U.S. Senator Tom Cotton is up for reelection in 2020 and over the weekend, he made a couple of appearances on national television programs. John Brummett, political writer for the
Arkansas Democrat Gazette and Roby Brock with Talk Business and Politics analyze the Arkansas senator's remarks in their weekly conversation.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
Contributing reporter from Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Talk Business & Politics
With the official end of the 92nd Arkansas General Assembly last week, political writer John Brummett has picked some high points and low points of the…
On November 20, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will celebrate the birth of the Arkansas Gazette, the oldest newspaper west of the Mississippi River. This…
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses several recent developments designed to strengthen the Arkansas River Valley workforce. He also…
This week's conversation between John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Roby Brock, with Talk Business and Politics,…
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, says this week's Walmart earnings numbers are a mixed bag. He also discusses building permits…