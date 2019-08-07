Reflections in Black: Toni Morrison

Born Chloe Anthony Wofford in Lorain, Ohio in 1931, Toni Morrison was educated at Howard and Cornell Universities. Morrison had a career as an educator at Howard, Yale and Princeton Universities, but her writing career is legendary. Her novel Sula was nominated for the National Book Award and Beloved would become a film starring Oprah Winfrey. Morrison also won the Pulitzer and Nobel Prizes in literature. Morrison passed away Aug. 5, 2019 at the age of 88. This is her story.
