Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Good Reports for Walmart, Fort Smith Tourism
Published August 16, 2019 at 12:55 PM CDT
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, reviews quarterly numbers released by Walmart this week, as well as the latest figures for Fort Smith tourism.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
The latest Talk Business and Politics Poll asks residents in Northwest Arkansas if they favor beer and wine at Razorback contests and weighs the support…
-
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is ranking the Arkansas governors who have served during his lifetime. Let the arguments…
-
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses possible plans for solar power in the Fort Smith Metro. He also discusses USA Truck…
-
John Brummett, with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discuss whether anyhting will change after…
-
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discuss possible futures…