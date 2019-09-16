Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Many Faces of Violence
Published September 16, 2019 at 5:02 PM CDT
An upcoming lecture about violence will offer the public a preview of a seminar next spring on the Universty of Arkansas campus. Assistant Professor of Anthropology Ram Natarajan will lead both.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
