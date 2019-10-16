© 2022 KUAF
Wild Walnut Harvest Fetches a Pretty Penny

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 16, 2019 at 4:59 PM CDT
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Rob Curran, operator of Curran Feed Store in Gentry pays cash for hand-collected walnuts which he mechanically hulls.

Come October, Ozark wild black walnut trees shed large bright green nuts, which, when hulled, can fetch up to $16 per hundred pounds at regional collection sites including Curran Feed Store in Gentry. The whole nuts are then transported to Hammon Products Company in Stockton, Missouri for shelling, packaging and world-wide sale. 

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
