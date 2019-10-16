Wild Walnut Harvest Fetches a Pretty Penny

Come October, Ozark wild black walnut trees shed large bright green nuts, which, when hulled, can fetch up to $16 per hundred pounds at regional collection sites including Curran Feed Store in Gentry. The whole nuts are then transported to Hammon Products Company in Stockton, Missouri for shelling, packaging and world-wide sale.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.