Archiving the Obscene
Published October 28, 2019 at 2:38 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Duke University Press
Zeb Tortorici's most recent book.
Zeb Tortorici, an associate professor at New York University, studies how materials thought to be obscene or profane in the past can tell us more about the past and the present. Tortorici was on the University of Arkansas campus earlier this month to present a free public lecture on that topic.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
