Reflections in Black: Carter G. Woodson

On the one year anniversary of Reflections in Black, we go back in our archives to the first installment of the segment curated by Raven Cook. Born in Virginia nearly 150 years ago, Dr. Carter G. Woodson was a champion of chronicling and celebrating American history.
Reflections in Black is a weekly segment on Ozarks at Large, hosted by Raven Cook. Reflections in Black is dedicated to exploring the legacy of Black Americans, both in the United States and around the globe, by providing resources for understanding and hope for all people.