Tornado-Battered Benton County Presses for FEMA Aid

Highfill Police Chief Blake Webb says the community is still recovering from widespread tornado damage.
Tree damage along Highway 264 in Benton County is extensive.
Many old-growth trees were heaved out of rainsoaked ground by the tornado.
Whole trees were swept into a pond west of Cave Springs.
A huge tree fell clear of a trailer along Highway 264.
Cave Springs Police Chief Rick Crisman was a first responder to the late-October tornado event.
Hundreds of homes in Cave Springs were either totally or partially destroyed by the late October tornado.
A construction crew rebuilds a tornado damaged home in Cave Springs.
After being rejected by FEMA late last month, Benton County officials say they will continue to press for federal disaster aid to assist with recovery from several tornadoes that destroyed hundreds of homes, as well as urban and rural forests, resulting in one storm-related fatality.
