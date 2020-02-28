Bloomberg Rally in Bentonville Draws Supporters, Protestors
Presidential Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg made a third campaign stop last night in Arkansas, in Bentonville.
A thousand supporters and curious turned out to see Bloomberg speak.
The rally was standing room only for Bloomberg.
Bloomberg supporters were met by protesters outside the venue.
Protester Moses Montgomery says Bloomberg does not appeal to young voters.
Over a thousand supporters crushed into an events venue in downtown Bentonville last night to see and hear former New York City Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate, Michael Bloomberg, up close.