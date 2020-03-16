© 2022 KUAF
As Arkansas Coronavirus Cases Climb, Expanded Testing Capabilities Expected Soon

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published March 16, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT
Monday morning, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the total number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas stands at 22. Meanwhile, a day earlier, state medical professionals said they will be able to test more people for the virus by the end of the week.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
