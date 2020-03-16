Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
As Arkansas Coronavirus Cases Climb, Expanded Testing Capabilities Expected Soon
Published March 16, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Monday morning, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the
total number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas stands at 22. Meanwhile, a day earlier, state medical professionals said they will be able to test more people for the virus by the end of the week.
