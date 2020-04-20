Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
A Critical Care Director's Experience Treating COVID-19 Patients in NWA
Published April 20, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT
Dr. Jason McKinney is the director of critical care at Mercy Hospital in Northwest Arkansas. He specializes in pulmonology and is part of a group of doctors treating COVID-19 patients. We asked McKinney to give us his perspective on what's happening on the ground based on his experiences working on the frontlines of the pandemic.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
