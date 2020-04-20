© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

A Critical Care Director's Experience Treating COVID-19 Patients in NWA

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 20, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT
mckinney.jpeg
Courtesy
/
Mercy
Dr. Jason McKinney is the director of critical care at Mercy Hospital in Northwest Arkansas. He specializes in pulmonology and is part of a group of doctors treating COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Jason McKinney is the director of critical care at Mercy Hospital in Northwest Arkansas. He specializes in pulmonology and is part of a group of doctors treating COVID-19 patients. We asked McKinney to give us his perspective on what's happening on the ground based on his experiences working on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content