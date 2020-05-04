© 2022 KUAF
Houses of Worship, Outdoor Venues Can Reopen With Guidelines; $55 Million Added to Grant Program

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published May 4, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
On Monday, during his near-daily coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced houses of worship and large outdoor venues can reopen immediately with certain measures in place. However, indoor events will have to wait until May 18 to resume in any capacity. The governor also said the state legislature approved another $55 million for the Arkansas Ready for Business grant program after the original $15 million was applied for within an hour. Applications for the funds can be submitted online starting Tuesday at 8 a.m. The website will be live until 6 p.m. tomorrow and Wednesday. To watch the full briefing, click here.

