Governor Announces Plans to Reopen Pools, Water Parks Later This Month
At today's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced recreational pools, splash pads, water parks and swim beaches in the state can start allowing people back starting May 22 within certain parameters. He also provided updates on the Arkansas Ready for Business grant program and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website that many self-employed workers have been waiting for to apply for unemployment. To watch the full briefing, click here.