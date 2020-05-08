© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Governor Announces Plans to Reopen Pools, Water Parks Later This Month

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published May 8, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
At today's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced recreational pools, splash pads, water parks and swim beaches in the state can start allowing people back starting May 22 within certain parameters. He also provided updates on the Arkansas Ready for Business grant program and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website that many self-employed workers have been waiting for to apply for unemployment. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19
