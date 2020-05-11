© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

From El Dorado, Governor Discusses Restaurants Reopening, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published May 11, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT
covid-19.png

Governor Asa Hutchinson held Monday's coronavirus response briefing in El Dorado, which took a significant economic blow last week when Murphy Oil announced it would leave its founding city and consolidate offices in Houston. As the state allows restaurants to reopen in a limited capacity today, Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston also announced it will issue 100,000 unemployment insurance checks through the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Program that was launched last week for self-employed workers. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19
