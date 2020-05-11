From El Dorado, Governor Discusses Restaurants Reopening, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment

Governor Asa Hutchinson held Monday's coronavirus response briefing in El Dorado, which took a significant economic blow last week when Murphy Oil announced it would leave its founding city and consolidate offices in Houston. As the state allows restaurants to reopen in a limited capacity today, Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston also announced it will issue 100,000 unemployment insurance checks through the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Program that was launched last week for self-employed workers. To watch the full briefing, click here.