Governor Discusses State Supply of Remdesivir, Fort Smith Concert

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published May 12, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT
During Tuesday's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson discussed the spike in community transmitted cases in St. Francis County, which is also home to a federal corrections facility in Forrest City. He also announced Arkansas will be receiving a supply of a new drug called Remdesivir that has been used to treat severe cases of COVID-19. The governor said he is also sending a cease and desist letter to a music venue in Fort Smith that had been planning to go ahead with a concert Friday, three days before the state is supposed to ease guidelines on indoor event venues. To watch the governor's full briefing, click here.

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
