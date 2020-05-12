Governor Discusses State Supply of Remdesivir, Fort Smith Concert

During Tuesday's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson discussed the spike in community transmitted cases in St. Francis County, which is also home to a federal corrections facility in Forrest City. He also announced Arkansas will be receiving a supply of a new drug called Remdesivir that has been used to treat severe cases of COVID-19. The governor said he is also sending a cease and desist letter to a music venue in Fort Smith that had been planning to go ahead with a concert Friday, three days before the state is supposed to ease guidelines on indoor event venues. To watch the governor's full briefing, click here.