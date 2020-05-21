© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Walton Arts Center Provides Streamed Performances While Stage Is Closed

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published May 21, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT
The Walton Arts Center specializes in bringing people together to enjoy the arts. Even now, with the venue closed to the public, the mission continues with streamed virtual performances and weekend performances called heARTS to Homes.

