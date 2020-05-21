Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Walton Arts Center Provides Streamed Performances While Stage Is Closed
Published May 21, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT
The Walton Arts Center specializes in bringing people together to enjoy the arts. Even now, with the venue closed to the public, the mission continues with streamed virtual performances and weekend performances called
heARTS to Homes.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
INVERSE and The Momentary have created a social media challenge to engage people at home. Every Monday during the five-week challenge, a new prompt by a…
ArkansasStaged, a local experimental theater company, is getting ready to release a new play in people's front yards or outside their kitchen windows.…
This month, Art Ventures, a nonprofit art gallery, recieved a $10,000 legacy gift from the estate of Fayetteville-based artist Linda Sheets. Sheets gained…
In late February, the University of Arkansas Rome Center closed its campus and directed students to return home. Then the university suspened all study…
The Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View isn't as lively as previous springs. To make up for the loss of live music the center is teaming up with Ozarks…