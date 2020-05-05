Governor Extends Coronavirus Emergency Declaration

At Tuesday's daily coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced he is extending the state's emergency status during the pandemic saying Arkansas is not yet done taking precautions despite the rolling back of some restrictions and the reopening of certain businesses. He also said he is ending the ban on most recreational travel. And while Arkansas's economic outlook is not as great as it was a year ago, Huchinson said it's also as not as bad as had been feared just a few weeks ago. To watch the full briefing, click here.