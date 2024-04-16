"Home Sweet Home" festival returns for its fifth year in Bentonville

"‘Home Sweet Home", City Session’s inaugural house show music festival will be taking place later this month. This unique event brings national artists to play alongside local musicians in several homes around the Bentonville area.

Ozarks at Large's Sophia Nourani spoke with Jerad Sears from City Sessions about what people can expect to see at Home Sweet Home. More details about Home Sweet Home and how you can win tickets to the festival will air on a future edition of Ozarks at Large.