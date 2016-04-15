Ozark Marshallese Youth Compete in Traditional Battle of Jepta

Several hundred Marshallese came out to watch last Friday night for the 4th Annual Battle of Jepta, featuring teams of costumed young men and women performing intricate dance and a-cappella songs for almost five hours inside Springdale High School auditorium. Proceeds benefit the Marshallese college scholarship fund, facilitated by the Republic of the Marshall Islands Consulate General's office in Springdale. (Correction: The song mentioned in this story, "Let It Be," was composed and performed by the illustrious Paul McCartney.)