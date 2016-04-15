© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Ozark Marshallese Youth Compete in Traditional Battle of Jepta

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 15, 2016 at 12:42 PM CDT
Several hundred Marshallese came out to watch last Friday night for the 4th Annual Battle of Jepta, featuring teams of costumed young men and women performing intricate dance and a-cappella songs for almost five hours inside Springdale High School auditorium. Proceeds benefit the Marshallese college scholarship fund, facilitated by the Republic of the Marshall Islands Consulate General's office in Springdale. (Correction: The song mentioned in this story, "Let It Be," was composed and performed by the illustrious Paul McCartney.)

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
