Fayetteville Transgender Student "Disheartened" By Battle Over Public School Civil Rights

Last month, the U.S. Departments of Education and Justice issued guidance to public schools to ensure the civil rights of transgender students. Under the federal public education law known as Title IX, students enrolled in federally funded public schools are protected from discrimination based on sex. A dozen states have gone on record in defiance of the new White House guidance--including Arkansas-- leaving both schools and transgender students caught in the middle.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.