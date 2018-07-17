Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Five Issues for November
KUAF |
By Rex Nelson
Published July 17, 2018 at 1:49 PM CDT
Rex Nelson, senior editor at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, about five possible issues on the Arkansas ballot this fall.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
