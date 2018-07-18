Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Fallout from Helsinki
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published July 18, 2018 at 1:07 PM CDT
courtesy: Talk Business & Politics
/
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Demcorat-Gazette discusses with Roby Brock from
Talk Business and Politics this week's press conference involving President Trump and Russian President Putin.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
John Brummett, political writer with the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks Arkansas politics and Supreme Court musings this week, but his regular…
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, discusses a pair of issues that could be decided by Arkansas voters this fall. He talks…
John Brummett, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses the latest surrounding Arkansas Works with Roby Brock from our partner Talk Business and…
Michael Tilley with Talk Business and Politics is with us again and this week, he discusses slow development of medical marijuana distribution in…
Rex Nelson, senior editor at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, about five possible issues…