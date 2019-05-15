So Much Music, So Little Time
The coming weekend is packed with opportunities to see live music throughout the region.
Thursday, May 16
- Dead Horses, Ben Jaffe at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 8:30 p.m.
- Makin Loaf at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Sacred Daisy, Hayden Johnson at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5 donation, 8 p.m.
- Ryan Woodland at The Nines (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Dominic B. Roy at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
Friday, May 17
- Freeverse at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Randall Shreve, Trashcan Bandits at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 9:30 p.m.
- Nate Hancock at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Carter Sampson at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Cameron Johnson, Simon Flory at Laughlin House Bed and Breakfast (Bentonville) - $10, 7 p.m.
- Blues in the Natural State at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $15, 7 p.m.
- Earth, Wind & Fire at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $42, 7:30 p.m.
- Ken Weatherford at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Drawing Blanks at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Chucky Waggs at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Whispering Willows at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Paul Benjamin Band at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10, 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 18
- Niiiiiice, Moldilocks, Neon Glittery, Elephantom at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Deep Sequence, Steady Flow at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 9:30 p.m.
- Dave Stiles and Denham Blue Band at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- John Rainone at The Nines (Bentonville) - 9 p.m.
- The Avett Brothers at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - $35, 8 p.m.
- Mary Flower at Artist Retreat Center (Bella Vista) - $15, 7 p.m.
- Irie Lions at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5, 9:30 p.m.
- Whiskey Menders at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- We Dream Dawn at The Aud (Eureka Springs) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 7 p.m.
- Carter Sampson at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Grainger Smith at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $20, go up by $5 day of, 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
- Willi Carlisle at Eureka House Concerts (Eureka Springs) - $15 donation, 6 p.m.