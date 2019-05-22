Holiday Weekend Features Plenty of Live Music
There are plenty of opportunities to see alt-rock, punk, folk and more during the coming weekend.
Thursday, May 23
- Drawing Blanks, Terra Nova Kings, Patient Eyes at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8, 9 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Nines Alley (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Tater, Mater & Squarsh at Wright's BBQ (Johnson) - 6:30 p.m.
- Rachel Ammons at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 8 p.m.
- JD Clayton at AJ's Oyster House (Fort Smith) - 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 24
- One For the Money, Boston Mountain Playboys at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Thanks For Nothing at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree, Al Gibson at Wasabi (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Vanimal Kingdom at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- VILLE at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv, $15 day of, 7 p.m.
- Route 358 at Ramo d'Olivo (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Sarah Loethen at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Growler USA (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Hosty at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Skye Pollard at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Females Rock the Fort at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10 suggested donation, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 25
- Midwest Mutts at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Kadela at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Astyanax, Angel Flesh, Fetal Autopsy at Nomad's (Fayetteville) - $5 adv, $8 at the door, 7:30 p.m.
- Melody Pond at Wasabi (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Hazemaze, Space Pirate, Trumann Rail Boys at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Will Gunselman at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Fetts Folly at Ramo d'Olivo (Bentonville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Ocie Fischer at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Ryan Muniz at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- The Halfway Crooks at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Joe Dillstrom at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 26
- Jon Shorter at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12, 9 p.m.
- Will King, Jess Harp, Nick Caffrey, Molasses Disaster, Ankle Pop, The Chads at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
- Skye Pollard at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.