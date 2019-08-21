© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Reflections in Black: Nannie Helen Burroughs

KUAF | By Raven Cook
Published August 21, 2019 at 4:26 PM CDT
burroughs.png

Nannie Helen Burroughs was born in 1879, and she later became an early officer in the National Baptist Women's Convention. She traveled throughout the U.S., delivering speeches and organizing Black women to be active in their own liberation. She also actively worked in organizations such as the National Association of Colored Women to help promote women's suffrage, and she was active in speaking out against lynching, employment discrimination and African colonization. This is her story.

Raven Cook
Reflections in Black is a weekly segment on Ozarks at Large, hosted by Raven Cook. Reflections in Black is dedicated to exploring the legacy of Black Americans, both in the United States and around the globe, by providing resources for understanding and hope for all people.
