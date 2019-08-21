Reflections in Black: Nannie Helen Burroughs

Nannie Helen Burroughs was born in 1879, and she later became an early officer in the National Baptist Women's Convention. She traveled throughout the U.S., delivering speeches and organizing Black women to be active in their own liberation. She also actively worked in organizations such as the National Association of Colored Women to help promote women's suffrage, and she was active in speaking out against lynching, employment discrimination and African colonization. This is her story.
