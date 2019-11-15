Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Weekend Choices Galore
Published November 15, 2019 at 2:07 PM CST
Becca Martin-Brown, the features editor at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, warns it will be impossible to see and hear all the music and theater available to us this weekend.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
A medieval-themed national crossbow tournament was staged in Madison County beginning in the late 1950s. A troupe of costumed teenage girls, known as the…
Becca Martin-Brown, the features editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, tells us about a pair of plays that are here for this weekend only.
Martha Redbone’s performance in Northwest Arkansas and noted British guitarist Adrian Legg’s performance in the River Valley are just a couple of this…
Lia Uribe, associate professor of music at the University of Arkansas, says music lovers have several chances to listen to American Roots musician Martha…
The national touring production of The Play That Goes Wrong is a play-within-a-play about an opening night production of a murder mystery. This week, a…