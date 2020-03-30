© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Governor Allocates More Funds for PPE As State Waits for $1.25 Billion From Feds

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published March 30, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT
covid-19.png

In Monday's briefing on the state's coronavirus response, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state had allocated $45 million more for the purchase of personal protective equipment in addition to the $30 million that had already been earmarked for that purpose. He also announced the state would be getting $1.25 billion from the federal government to cover costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, so a task force has been established to figure out how that funding will be spent. You can watch the full briefing here.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content