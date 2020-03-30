Governor Allocates More Funds for PPE As State Waits for $1.25 Billion From Feds

In Monday's briefing on the state's coronavirus response, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state had allocated $45 million more for the purchase of personal protective equipment in addition to the $30 million that had already been earmarked for that purpose. He also announced the state would be getting $1.25 billion from the federal government to cover costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, so a task force has been established to figure out how that funding will be spent. You can watch the full briefing here.