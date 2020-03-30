Governor Signs Bill Creating COVID-19 Rainy Day Fund
This weekend, Arkansas lawmakers wrapped up a three-day special session to create a COVID-19 Rainy Day Fund. Governor Asa Hutchinson called legislators to Little Rock to address a projected $353 million budget deficit brought about by the extension of individual income tax deadlines and slowdown in commerce related to the coronavirus pandemic. The $173 million fund can be used to respond to the outbreak and to avoid cutting some state agency budgets.