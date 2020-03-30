© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Governor Signs Bill Creating COVID-19 Rainy Day Fund

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published March 30, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT
covid-19.png

This weekend, Arkansas lawmakers wrapped up a three-day special session to create a COVID-19 Rainy Day Fund. Governor Asa Hutchinson called legislators to Little Rock to address a projected $353 million budget deficit brought about by the extension of individual income tax deadlines and slowdown in commerce related to the coronavirus pandemic. The $173 million fund can be used to respond to the outbreak and to avoid cutting some state agency budgets.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories CoronavirusCOVID-19
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content