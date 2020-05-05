Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Economies of Smaller Cities, Rural Areas Likely Hit Hardest During Pandemic
Published May 5, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
University of Arkansas
Mervin Jebaraj, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research.
As Governor Asa Hutchinson begins rolling back pandemic restrictions in the state, Mervin Jebaraj, the director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas, says the economies of
smaller cities and rural areas might take longer to bounce back from the crisis than the state's larger metro areas.
A report published by Mervin Jebaraj, the director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the Sam Walton School of Business at the University…
Tourists are being discouraged by state officials from visiting places like Eureka Springs, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sandy Martin, chair of the…
The number of out-of-work Arkansans applying for unemployment insurance claims is at historic levels due to the coronavirus pandemic and expected to…
While it might seem like parts of the world have screeched to a halt during the pandemic, investing in new businesses has not. In this week's Northwest…
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses how restaurant owners approach the return of limited dining inside their walls and what the…