Ozarks at Large Stories

Economies of Smaller Cities, Rural Areas Likely Hit Hardest During Pandemic

Published May 5, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT
University of Arkansas
Mervin Jebaraj, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research.

As Governor Asa Hutchinson begins rolling back pandemic restrictions in the state, Mervin Jebaraj, the director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas, says the economies of smaller cities and rural areas might take longer to bounce back from the crisis than the state's larger metro areas.

