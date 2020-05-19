State Makes Plans to Test All Nursing Home Residents, Employees

During today's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state will be adopting a plan to eventually test the enirety of the nursing home community. The state also reported an increase of 110 cases of COVID-19 from the day before as it continues to ramp up testing to reach the governor's goal of 60,000 tests before the end of the month. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website is still down pending a review of the security breach reported on Friday. Hutchinson also discussed his planned visit to the White House tomorrow to meet with President Trump and Vice President Pence regarding Arkansas's response to the pandemic. To watch the full briefing, click here.