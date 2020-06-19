Arkansas Reports Highest Single-Day Increase in Community Coronavirus Cases

Nearly a hundred days into the pandemic, Arkansas is reporting the highest single-day increase in community cases. Of the 703 new cases, 662 are considered community cases. Washington County has 136 new cases, while Benton County had 112. Sebastian County reported 25 new cases. There were also six additional deaths bringing the total to 214. Much of today's briefing was dedicated to the wearing of masks. Governor Asa Hutchinson said making the measure mandatory would be problematic. According to Secretary of Health Nate Smith, the continued rise in community cases can be connected to where people are gathering and not wearing masks. To watch the full briefing, click here and here.



