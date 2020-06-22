Governor Provides Information About Hospital Capacities During Coronavirus Surge

As Arkansas surpassed 5,000 active cases of COVID-19, Governor Asa Hutchinson provided statistics regarding hospital capacity. He said the state's hospitals have more than 28 percent available beds and more than 22 percent ICU beds remain open for patients who are hospitalized for any reason. More than 65 percent of the state's ventilators are also available. Dr. Cam Patterson, with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, said that while there are adequate resources to handle the surge of cases in Northwest Arkansas, the state's other hospitals are ready to help should there be any capacity issues. As of now, Arkansas health officials don't plan to reinstate a pause on elective surgeries. The governor also reported 522 new cases of the virus with 124 new cases in Washington County and 78 in Benton County. The state has also reached its goal of conducting 120,000 tests for the month. To watch the full briefing, click here.



