Governor Asks for More Contact Tracers, Plans 180,000 COVID-19 Tests in July

During today's coronavirus response briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson reported an additional 697 positive cases of COVID-19 with more than 25 new cases in seven counties. There were three more deaths and 19 more hospitalizations in the state. The governor said he's asking for 700 additional contact tracers. Right now, Arkansas has 213. Hutchinson also set a goal of conducting 180,000 coronavirus tests in July, which is equivalent to six percent of the state's population. He also discussed the various factors that are contributing to a weeks-long surge in cases. When asked about closing down poultry plants, the governor once again said that is not an option. To watch the full briefing, click here.